Vegetarianism, burqas and social norms in a globalised world

Philip Bowring believes a middle path must be struck when considering how far a society should go in accepting behaviour by religious minorities that do not accord with standards of the community at large. But respect does not mean no criticism Recent stories of the murder of a supposed cow slaughterer in India by Hindu fanatics are a reminder that Chinese civilisation can be seen to be blessed by a lack of fetishes derived from tribal and religious superstitions which have carried through to bigger and more developed societies.

