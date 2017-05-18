Vaccines not wrong from the Islamic p...

Vaccines not wrong from the Islamic perspective

Kota Kinabalu: Immunisation is permissible from the Islamic perspective, said Islamic affairs senior officer Al-Fadhil Ustaz Md Razali Saibin of Universiti Malaysia Sabah's Islamic Centre. The dependence on one's own immune system, as advocated by the anti-vaccine group, is not enough to make the body immune to diseases out there, he said.

