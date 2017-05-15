Uphold values associated with Ramadan...

Uphold values associated with Ramadan, Chief Imam urges youth

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

Wa, May 15, GNA - Sheikh Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, National Chief Imam of Ghana, has appealed to all Muslims to uphold values associated with the sanctified period of Ramadan. He urged Muslims to use the period to relationships with members of other religions and to consolidate their contribution to national harmony and development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The enemies of Islam have no future 4 min Priorities 10
"Jay" is the "Mod" 31 min Priorities 2
News Louis Farrakhan Still 'Leading Anti-Semite': ADL 45 min Gremlin 1
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 hr AlaturQ 515,354
Best example of low IQ muslim 2 hr BB Board 8
Pig farmer outsmarts muslims 3 hr Faith 11
News Loved ones mourn 'wonderful' judge found dead i... 3 hr Faith 2
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,571 • Total comments across all topics: 281,054,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC