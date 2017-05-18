Trump's Saudi speech to urge unity against radical Islam: AP
U.S. President Donald Trump will call for unity in the fight against radicalism in the Islamic world when he speaks in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, characterizing the effort as a "battle between good and evil," the Associated Press reported on Friday, citing a draft of his speech. Trump will avoid the tough anti-Muslim language from his presidential campaign as well as mentions of democracy and human rights, according to the draft speech, which remains subject to revision, the AP reported.
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|3 hr
|tongangodz
|453
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|Aliroger1
|515,459
|Satan ALLAH Lucifer ORIGINATED FAKE NEWs!
|6 hr
|MUSLIMs R LIARs
|3
|WAS MOHAMMED A RAVING HOMOSEXUAL? evidence .... (Jul '07)
|6 hr
|MUSLIMs LOSERpagan
|113
|Why Islam is so retarted
|6 hr
|MUSLIMs LOSERpagan
|18
|THERE was NO MOHAMADAN MUSLIMS in JESUS TIME! (Apr '16)
|6 hr
|MUSLIM r PAGANS
|46
|Muslim HATE CLUB Surah 5:51-DO NOT TAKE Xtians ...
|7 hr
|MUSLIM R StoneLI...
|7
|The lies Muslims call truth.
|10 hr
|Sick of froxy
|23
