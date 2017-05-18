Trump's Saudi speech to urge unity ag...

Trump's Saudi speech to urge unity against radical Islam: AP

7 hrs ago

U.S. President Donald Trump will call for unity in the fight against radicalism in the Islamic world when he speaks in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, characterizing the effort as a "battle between good and evil," the Associated Press reported on Friday, citing a draft of his speech. Trump will avoid the tough anti-Muslim language from his presidential campaign as well as mentions of democracy and human rights, according to the draft speech, which remains subject to revision, the AP reported.

Chicago, IL

