Trump's Saudi speech to urge unity against radical Islam: AP

U.S. President Donald Trump will call for unity in the fight against radicalism in the Islamic world when he speaks in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, characterizing the effort as a "battle between good and evil," the Associated Press reported on Friday, citing a draft of his speech. Trump will avoid the tough anti-Muslim language from his presidential campaign as well as mentions of democracy and human rights, according to the draft speech, which remains subject to revision, the AP reported.

