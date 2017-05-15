Trump will speak to Muslim leaders in Saudi Arabia about radical Islam
President Trump will give a speech to Muslim leaders in Saudi Arabia about confronting radical Islam and will participate in opening a center committed to promoting moderation, national security adviser H.R. McMaster said Tuesday. McMaster said Trump would address leaders from 50 Muslim and Muslim-majority countries there, "where he will deliver an inspiring but direct speech on the need to confront radical ideology and the president's hopes for a peaceful vision of Islam to dominate across the world."
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 min
|AlaturQ
|515,375
|30-12-2006 a just and upright muslim was brutal... (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|Chico
|21
|Trump to give speech on Islam in Saudi Arabia
|2 hr
|Chico
|2
|Simran is a She-man with No CL*Tori*s at all ?!
|2 hr
|Chico
|12
|WAS MOHAMMED A RAVING HOMOSEXUAL? evidence .... (Jul '07)
|6 hr
|God curses muslims
|103
|People who turn to Islam find happiness
|6 hr
|Rabbeen lies
|4
|THERE was NO MOHAMADAN MUSLIMS in JESUS TIME! (Apr '16)
|6 hr
|Rabbeen lies
|39
