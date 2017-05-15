Trump will speak to Muslim leaders in...

Trump will speak to Muslim leaders in Saudi Arabia about radical Islam

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Hill

President Trump will give a speech to Muslim leaders in Saudi Arabia about confronting radical Islam and will participate in opening a center committed to promoting moderation, national security adviser H.R. McMaster said Tuesday. McMaster said Trump would address leaders from 50 Muslim and Muslim-majority countries there, "where he will deliver an inspiring but direct speech on the need to confront radical ideology and the president's hopes for a peaceful vision of Islam to dominate across the world."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 min AlaturQ 515,375
30-12-2006 a just and upright muslim was brutal... (Dec '09) 1 hr Chico 21
News Trump to give speech on Islam in Saudi Arabia 2 hr Chico 2
Simran is a She-man with No CL*Tori*s at all ?! 2 hr Chico 12
WAS MOHAMMED A RAVING HOMOSEXUAL? evidence .... (Jul '07) 6 hr God curses muslims 103
People who turn to Islam find happiness 6 hr Rabbeen lies 4
THERE was NO MOHAMADAN MUSLIMS in JESUS TIME! (Apr '16) 6 hr Rabbeen lies 39
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,958 • Total comments across all topics: 281,080,885

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC