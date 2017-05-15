Trump will speak to Muslim leaders in Saudi Arabia about radical Islam

President Trump will give a speech to Muslim leaders in Saudi Arabia about confronting radical Islam and will participate in opening a center committed to promoting moderation, national security adviser H.R. McMaster said Tuesday. McMaster said Trump would address leaders from 50 Muslim and Muslim-majority countries there, "where he will deliver an inspiring but direct speech on the need to confront radical ideology and the president's hopes for a peaceful vision of Islam to dominate across the world."

