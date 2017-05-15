There are on the The Peninsula story from Yesterday, titled Trump to give speech on Islam in Saudi Arabia. In it, The Peninsula reports that:

US President Donald Trump speaks during the 36th Annual National Peace Officers Memorial Service at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, May 15, 2017. / AFP / SAUL LOEB Washington: US President Donald Trump will give a major speech on the Islamic faith during his upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia, home to the religion's holiest shrines, the White House said Tuesday.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Peninsula.