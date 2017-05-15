Trump to give speech on Islam in Saudi Arabia
There are 2 comments on the The Peninsula story from Yesterday, titled Trump to give speech on Islam in Saudi Arabia.
US President Donald Trump speaks during the 36th Annual National Peace Officers Memorial Service at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, May 15, 2017. / AFP / SAUL LOEB Washington: US President Donald Trump will give a major speech on the Islamic faith during his upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia, home to the religion's holiest shrines, the White House said Tuesday.
#1 21 hrs ago
Is this a trap?
Will he be able to come back to the US alive ?
Will he kneel down in prostration to the king like Obama did ?
#3 2 hrs ago
I doubt the last will happen.
Will be interesting to watch, especially in light of the multi-billion weapon deals recently closed between the US and the KSA.
