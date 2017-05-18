Trump, the Saudis and a very low bar

Trump, the Saudis and a very low bar

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Globe and Mail

H.A. Hellyer is senior non-resident fellow at the Atlantic Council in Washington and the Royal United Services Institute in London. It is difficult to remember a time in recent history when a political leader attracted so much attention for a speech with such low expectations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Globe and Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 12 min AlaturQ 515,492
Persia before the Islamist takeover 3 hr Tony Montana 24
Arabic Term WORD allah (SWT) means-> S-atan-> W... 5 hr Race 2
News Atheism and cowardice (Nov '11) 5 hr Eagle 12 12,666
People who turn to Islam find happiness 6 hr They find Satan 13
AWESOME! Ex-MUSLIM DESTROY LEFTIST ISLAM DEFEND... 7 hr MUSLIMsAFRAIDpigs... 3
We're running low on Muslims again. 8 hr Low IQ muzzie threat 11
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,316 • Total comments across all topics: 281,190,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC