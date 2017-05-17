Triple talaq not integral to Islam: Centre to Supreme Court
Seeking abolition of the practice of instant triple talaq, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that the controversial provision was "not integral" to the practice of Islam, even as a five-judge bench wondered why it remained despite being considered "sinful". "Essential means those practices which are fundamental to practice of a religion, without which the super edifice of the religion would crumble.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Was the decolonization of Africa a mistake?
|4 min
|Raz
|1
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|16 min
|J_a_n
|515,359
|Louis Farrakhan Still 'Leading Anti-Semite': ADL
|18 min
|Nation of Islam F...
|3
|Why Islam is so retarted
|31 min
|The last lonely m...
|13
|Islam makes people humans
|38 min
|immoral muslims
|13
|Why do Muslims stick their BUTT up at God (Aug '09)
|40 min
|The Joker
|33
|US leads in human rights violations
|47 min
|Truth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC