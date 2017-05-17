Triple talaq not integral to Islam: Centre tells SC
New Delhi: Activists of Joint Movement Committee protest on the issue of Triple Talaq at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Wednesday. Additional Solicitor General , Pinky Anand on Wednesday said that the issue of triple talaq is related to women empowerment and human dignity, adding that a secular nation must fight for establishment of fundamental rights for all.
