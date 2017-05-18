Toby Keith Is Joining Trump In Saudi ...

Toby Keith Is Joining Trump In Saudi Arabia For A Men-Only Concert

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Switched

The country singer will perform at a free, men-only concert Saturday in the capital city of Riyadh alongside Saudi singer Rabeh Saqer, The Associated Press reported. Some on Twitter were a bit perplexed by the selection of an musician known for songs like "I Love This Bar," "Drunk Americans" and "I Like Girls That Drink Beer."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Persia before the Islamist takeover 4 min Sick 2
The lies Muslims call truth. 8 min Islam is unholy 6
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 19 min Sick 515,424
Persia before the Islamist takeover 47 min Sick 4
WAS MOHAMMED A RAVING HOMOSEXUAL? evidence .... (Jul '07) 1 hr MUSLIM R StoneLI... 108
Why Islam is so retarted 1 hr MUSLIM R StoneLI... 16
THERE was NO MOHAMADAN MUSLIMS in JESUS TIME! (Apr '16) 1 hr MUSLIM R StoneLI... 44
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,168 • Total comments across all topics: 281,113,578

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC