Toby Keith Is Joining Trump In Saudi Arabia For A Men-Only Concert
The country singer will perform at a free, men-only concert Saturday in the capital city of Riyadh alongside Saudi singer Rabeh Saqer, The Associated Press reported. Some on Twitter were a bit perplexed by the selection of an musician known for songs like "I Love This Bar," "Drunk Americans" and "I Like Girls That Drink Beer."
