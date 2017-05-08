The hypocrisy of the religious slaughter ban
There are 5 comments on the Al Jazeera story from 21 hrs ago, titled The hypocrisy of the religious slaughter ban. In it, Al Jazeera reports that:
On Friday, the Parliament of Wallonia in Belgium voted to accept a proposal that would ban all ritual slaughter of animals by 2019. The new law will require small animals - including chicken and sheep - to be electrically stunned before their throats are slit, which some, but not all, believe would contravene the dietary laws of Islam and Judaism , which dictate that animals must be healthy at the time of their death.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Al Jazeera.
|
#1 16 hrs ago
Islamic cruelty to animals on full display.
|
#3 13 hrs ago
But we still get to have sex the the animals before they are slaughtered, in the manner of the Prophet (pbuh), right?
|
#4 12 hrs ago
SalaamZ ! LOL! Get a Grip! Ritual Slaughter of meat animals has been practiced going back as far as the neolithic age. And you just now complaining ??? CheerZ
|
Regina, Canada
|
#5 12 hrs ago
Did the peoples of the Neolithic Age have sex with animals? Probably not.
Did muslims? Your illiterate sick camel thief did.
|
#6 7 hrs ago
Only your forefathers.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|8 min
|Faith
|514,855
|My dog mandy died
|29 min
|Faith
|1
|Uh oh, muzzies down to one again
|46 min
|BB Board
|15
|Back on-line - - - - - > YKW (May '15)
|2 hr
|Faith murders dogs
|23
|Who WROTE the SATANIC KKKORAN (Aug '15)
|3 hr
|BB Board
|32
|Europe FALLING APART (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|A lady
|8
|Nation of Islam's Minister Louis Farrakhan call... (Oct '08)
|6 hr
|eddie
|79
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC