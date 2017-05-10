Terra Incognita: A war is being fough...

Terra Incognita: A war is being fought between the 21st and 15th centuries

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

To paint all objections to extreme right-wing Islamism as "anti-Islam" is like treating objections to the KKK as "anti-white." In mid-May the former governor of Jakarta in Indonesia was sentenced to two years in prison for "insulting Islam."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 17 min Mishianna 515,288
WAS MOHAMMED A RAVING HOMOSEXUAL? evidence .... (Jul '07) 4 hr Bend over Simran 96
Islamic Republic of Germany 7 hr Phil 23
Islam will conquer Italy and the entire West (May '15) 8 hr Faith 1,387
I Conquered Italy and the Entire West 8 hr Mishianna 2
Islam: Empire of Faith 9 hr Muzzie monkeys 18
Best example of low IQ muslim 9 hr Muzzie monkeys 1
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,471 • Total comments across all topics: 281,025,473

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC