Terra Incognita: A war is being fought between the 21st and 15th centuries
To paint all objections to extreme right-wing Islamism as "anti-Islam" is like treating objections to the KKK as "anti-white." In mid-May the former governor of Jakarta in Indonesia was sentenced to two years in prison for "insulting Islam."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|17 min
|Mishianna
|515,288
|WAS MOHAMMED A RAVING HOMOSEXUAL? evidence .... (Jul '07)
|4 hr
|Bend over Simran
|96
|Islamic Republic of Germany
|7 hr
|Phil
|23
|Islam will conquer Italy and the entire West (May '15)
|8 hr
|Faith
|1,387
|I Conquered Italy and the Entire West
|8 hr
|Mishianna
|2
|Islam: Empire of Faith
|9 hr
|Muzzie monkeys
|18
|Best example of low IQ muslim
|9 hr
|Muzzie monkeys
|1
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC