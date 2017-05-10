Sydney Sheik urges Muslims to invest ...

Sydney Sheik urges Muslims to invest in Islamic schools

4 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Government-backed Sharia! 'Finance Sheik' wants Muslims to 'get rich for Allah' by investing in Islamic schools - and says they won't be allowed to fail Sheik Tawfique Chowdhury told his clients at Islamic Co-operative Finance that Muslim schools are a good investment because they are backed by the government, The Daily Telegraph reports. 'There is huge demand for schools.

