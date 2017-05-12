Student Shares Video Critical Of Isla...

Student Shares Video Critical Of Islam, Gets Fired From College Newspaper

There are 2 comments on the The Daily Caller story from 19 hrs ago, titled Student Shares Video Critical Of Islam, Gets Fired From College Newspaper. In it, The Daily Caller reports that:

An Oregon college student lost his job at the school newspaper after he tweeted a video of a Muslim student admitting his religion killed nonbelievers, according to an article he wrote concerning the incident Friday. Andy Ngo, former multimedia editor for the Vanguard at Portland State University, posted a video and brief commentary from an "Unpacking Misconceptions" religion panel he attended before losing his job, according to a column he published in National Review .

Possessed by crazy Mo

Regina, Canada

#1 15 hrs ago
A Muslim student admitted his religion killed unbelievers.

And for telling this truth he was fired?

It's what islam has been doing since crazy Mohammed ruled his desert community of freaks.

BB Board

Knoxville, TN

#2 1 hr ago
It's a crazy world we live in.
Chicago, IL

