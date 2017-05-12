Student Shares Video Critical Of Islam, Gets Fired From College Newspaper
There are 2 comments on the The Daily Caller story from 19 hrs ago, titled Student Shares Video Critical Of Islam, Gets Fired From College Newspaper. In it, The Daily Caller reports that:
An Oregon college student lost his job at the school newspaper after he tweeted a video of a Muslim student admitting his religion killed nonbelievers, according to an article he wrote concerning the incident Friday. Andy Ngo, former multimedia editor for the Vanguard at Portland State University, posted a video and brief commentary from an "Unpacking Misconceptions" religion panel he attended before losing his job, according to a column he published in National Review .
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
|
Regina, Canada
|
#1 15 hrs ago
A Muslim student admitted his religion killed unbelievers.
And for telling this truth he was fired?
It's what islam has been doing since crazy Mohammed ruled his desert community of freaks.
|
#2 1 hr ago
It's a crazy world we live in.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|21 min
|DaniEl
|515,107
|Boom! Father Opens Can of Whoop On School Board...
|1 hr
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Sharia can't sanction triple talaq: Salman Khur...
|3 hr
|Islam validates sin
|1
|Is Islam demonic possession?
|5 hr
|Rabbeen possessed
|6
|why does YOUR god punish non believers? (Apr '07)
|6 hr
|Superstitious non...
|264
|Why do Serbian people hate Muslims? (Aug '08)
|7 hr
|Aaron
|315
|Israel has detained over 800,000 Palestinians i...
|7 hr
|Aaron
|4
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC