Street begging by children un-Islamic, Sultan declares

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar III, said on Sunday that street begging by children has no basis in Islam and challenged those engaging in the act to find other means of earning a living. Abubakar, who is also the President-General of Jema'atu Nasril Islam stated this while presiding over the pre-Ramadan meeting of JNI's Central Committee, held at the JNI headquarters, Kaduna.

