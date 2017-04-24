Steve Bannon adviser who declared 'th...

Steve Bannon adviser who declared 'the alpha males are back' will ...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: National Post

Sebastian Gorka , a former counterterrorism analyst for Fox News who joined the administration as a counterterrorism adviser, will be leaving the White House in the coming days, a senior administration official says. The official says that Gorka had initially been hired to play a key role on the Strategic Initiatives Group, an advisory panel created by Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon to run parallel to the National Security Council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 5 min Adnan Ismaili 514,505
News Will Islam Inherit the Earth? 50 min Kathleen 213
Islam will prevail in America 1 hr Kathleen 53
The Regina guy has contracted syphilis 2 hr Kathleen 3
News The Key To Understanding: Ministers talk about ... 5 hr True Christian wi... 1
Islam the PLAGIARIZED RELIGION 5 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 14
Tell us HERE that Islam is finished ! 5 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 33
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,973 • Total comments across all topics: 280,695,834

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC