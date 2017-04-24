Steve Bannon adviser who declared 'the alpha males are back' will ...

Sebastian Gorka , a former counterterrorism analyst for Fox News who joined the administration as a counterterrorism adviser, will be leaving the White House in the coming days, a senior administration official says. The official says that Gorka had initially been hired to play a key role on the Strategic Initiatives Group, an advisory panel created by Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon to run parallel to the National Security Council.

