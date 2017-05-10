Should we worry about Islamism in Indonesia?
A childs holds a poster during a protest of Indonesia hardline Muslim group members to call for maximum punishment to be imposed on Jakarta governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama ahead of the verdict of a blasphemy trial in front of Supreme Court in Jakarta, Indonesia May 5, 2017. Poster reads: "Bring to jail maximum 5 years."
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|54 min
|AlaturQ
|515,086
|Why do Serbian people hate Muslims? (Aug '08)
|1 hr
|Aaron
|315
|Israel has detained over 800,000 Palestinians i...
|1 hr
|Aaron
|4
|B4 Mohamad HAJJ Pilgrims Worshiped @ Qabah NAKED! (Sep '16)
|1 hr
|Raz
|17
|Trump Calls Jesus 'A Loser' (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Raz
|11
|JEWS were D Palestinians NOT Landgrabber Arabs! (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Raz
|25
|TT: A Prayer for the Palestinians (Aug '14)
|1 hr
|Jay is mentally ill
|28
