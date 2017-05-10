Sharia can't sanction triple talaq: Salman Khurshid
There are 1 comment on the The Times of India story from 14 hrs ago, titled Sharia can't sanction triple talaq: Salman Khurshid.
"The All India Muslim Personal Law Board says triple talaq is sinful yet valid. I personally cannot imagine any religion which can validate a sin," Khurshid said.
Regina, Canada
#1 11 hrs ago
Well, wake up dummy.
Islam validates all kind of sin.
In fact it's the justification for wicked people pretending they're holy.
