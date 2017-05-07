'Say no to RUU355 for Malaysia's sake'
PETALING JAYA: Prominent leaders in Sabah and Sarawak have urged the people to reject Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang's Private Member's Bill to amend the Syariah Courts Act, or RUU355. In an open letter, the 20 signatories, who include former and current politicians, as well as former top civil servants, called on Malaysians to preserve the country as a secular state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Answer; a liar, a fool and and a crazed monkey
|1 hr
|The best they can do
|1
|Uh oh, muzzies down to one again
|3 hr
|Hysterical monkey
|3
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|True Tamil Tiger
|514,733
|Muslims R ALLOWED"Anal" SEX w/DEAD WOMEN&ANIMAL... (Sep '16)
|4 hr
|Khan
|46
|ALLAH aCOMMON NOUN meansGOD n Arabic!Its aTITLE...
|8 hr
|SATANIC ISLAM
|11
|Original QURAN was BURNT by UTHMAN, WHY? (Feb '08)
|8 hr
|SATANIC ISLAM
|278
|Who WROTE the SATANIC KKKORAN (Aug '15)
|8 hr
|iT wasSATAN ALLAH...
|31
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC