'Say no to RUU355 for Malaysia's sake'

'Say no to RUU355 for Malaysia's sake'

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

PETALING JAYA: Prominent leaders in Sabah and Sarawak have urged the people to reject Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang's Private Member's Bill to amend the Syariah Courts Act, or RUU355. In an open letter, the 20 signatories, who include former and current politicians, as well as former top civil servants, called on Malaysians to preserve the country as a secular state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Answer; a liar, a fool and and a crazed monkey 1 hr The best they can do 1
Uh oh, muzzies down to one again 3 hr Hysterical monkey 3
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 4 hr True Tamil Tiger 514,733
Muslims R ALLOWED"Anal" SEX w/DEAD WOMEN&ANIMAL... (Sep '16) 4 hr Khan 46
ALLAH aCOMMON NOUN meansGOD n Arabic!Its aTITLE... 8 hr SATANIC ISLAM 11
Original QURAN was BURNT by UTHMAN, WHY? (Feb '08) 8 hr SATANIC ISLAM 278
Who WROTE the SATANIC KKKORAN (Aug '15) 8 hr iT wasSATAN ALLAH... 31
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,281 • Total comments across all topics: 280,831,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC