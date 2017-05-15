Saudi missionaries active in Kosovo, ...

Saudi missionaries active in Kosovo, says German government

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: White Lake Beacon

In a response to questions from opposition lawmakers, the government says Saudi-backed preachers are active in the small Muslim-majority country in southeastern Europe. The German government says donors from Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states are also funding Islamic communities in Kosovo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 min AlaturQ 515,375
30-12-2006 a just and upright muslim was brutal... (Dec '09) 1 hr Chico 21
News Trump to give speech on Islam in Saudi Arabia 2 hr Chico 2
Simran is a She-man with No CL*Tori*s at all ?! 2 hr Chico 12
WAS MOHAMMED A RAVING HOMOSEXUAL? evidence .... (Jul '07) 6 hr God curses muslims 103
People who turn to Islam find happiness 6 hr Rabbeen lies 4
THERE was NO MOHAMADAN MUSLIMS in JESUS TIME! (Apr '16) 6 hr Rabbeen lies 39
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,958 • Total comments across all topics: 281,080,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC