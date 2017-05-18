Saudi Arabia working to dazzle Trump in busy overseas visit
There are 1 comment on the Greenwich Citizen story from 13 hrs ago, titled Saudi Arabia working to dazzle Trump in busy overseas visit.
In this March 14, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump shakes hands with Saudi Defense Minister and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. Saudi Arabia is making every effort to dazzle and impress President Donald Trump on his first overseas trip.
#1 8 hrs ago
Trump's ... FIRST overseas trip ?
To a muslim country ?!?!?!
And one that was home to most 9/11 terrorists ?
I don't know anymore.
