Sandra Solomon Moment: The Hajj in Islam and Sexual Harassment.
This special edition of The Glazov Gang presents The Sandra Solomon Moment , with Sandra Solomon, an ex-Muslim who grew up in Saudi Arabia who is now valiantly fighting against the Islamization of the West - and of her new home country of Canada in particular. And make sure to watch Sandra discuss What Islam Taught Me About the Jews, where she shares how the life of Mohammed, the Koran and Hadith taught her a very clear message: Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine's editor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|29 min
|Raz
|514,656
|Islam will prevail in America
|59 min
|Isaac2point0
|75
|Which Version of Islam Should Muslims Follow?
|1 hr
|Isaac2point0
|11
|The news media offer slanted coverage of Muslim...
|1 hr
|slick willie expl...
|2
|Constructive dialogue between muzzies and the r... (May '11)
|1 hr
|Most gladly seenC...
|16
|How To Best Serve Zam Zam Water To Muslimah? (Jan '10)
|1 hr
|Most gladly seenC...
|27
|Monkey to give away.
|2 hr
|Free monkey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC