Review: Magic in Islam by Michael Muhammad Knight

On one level, Michael Muhammad Knight's Magic in Islam is an exhortation to study Islam through psychedelic drug use, rap music, and mysticism. On another level, the whole text is an argument to reframe the ways in which we draw categorical distinctions between orthodox and heterodox/heretical practices and beliefs, making the case that even the most fundamental or orthodox positions are at least in part founded on principles that would be considered heretical, today.

