Religion Offerings: 5-6

The Islamic Center of Greater Toledo is hosting a session of "Islam 101" at Sunday. The free program, which is open to the public, is aimed at anyone interested in learning the basics of Islam.
Islam Discussions
|Tell us HERE that Islam is finished !
|3 min
|hdf
|48
|Which Version of Islam Should Muslims Follow?
|5 min
|Frogface Kate
|14
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|33 min
|Mishianna
|514,731
|Hi friends _ I'm back !
|48 min
|What a maroon
|29
|Trump signs executive order 'to defend the free...
|1 hr
|SoPharts
|8
|If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't c...
|1 hr
|Civility _ my cre...
|6
|The changing Religion Landscape of Europe (Feb '14)
|4 hr
|Civility _ my cre...
|62
