Recognising Muslim communities as religious-cultural minorities cannot be called appeasement
An unnecessary and populist stress on the secularism of non-BJP parties, in my view, cannot help us in analysing the nuances of Muslim political responses. The suggestive overtone of the article ' Why Muslims must give BJP a fair chance ' by Syed Zafar Islam is not entirely unusual.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Comments
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why is the western world allowing islam to roll... (Jan '11)
|16 min
|Altar boy
|10
|Challenging Islam Goes Against Religious Harmon... (Jan '13)
|20 min
|Altar boy
|3
|'Islam propagates peace, compassion and harmony' (Feb '11)
|31 min
|Altar boy
|20
|Vatican: Pope has immunity in sex abuse trials (Apr '10)
|40 min
|Altar boy
|7
|The Pope suspected of child abuse (Feb '13)
|48 min
|Altar boy
|146
|Is Islam demonic possession?
|1 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|7
|I, faith, sexually molested my mother
|1 hr
|Faith
|1
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Raz
|515,310
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC