Raif Badawi: Saudi blogger's wife calls for his freedom
Saudi blogger Raif Badawi's wife called for him to be released during a meeting in London today, three years after he was sentenced to 1000 lashes for insulting Islam. Ensaf Haidar said her husband had wanted to "write his words freely and defend the right of others to do so", tweeted Sophie Baggott from a panel discussion on the issue organised by London law firm Doughty Street Chambers and campaign groups Reporters Without Borders and English PEN.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The First Post.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim HATE CLUB Surah 5:51-DO NOT TAKE Xtians ...
|10 min
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|We're running low on Muslims again.
|13 min
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|4
|White Women in America cannot be Muslim (May '13)
|20 min
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Was the decolonization of Africa a mistake?
|24 min
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|9
|Does Trump have us all fooled with his anti-Isl...
|29 min
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|22
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|44 min
|Raz
|515,381
|Louis Farrakhan Still 'Leading Anti-Semite': ADL
|1 hr
|khbv
|6
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC