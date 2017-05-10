Program on Islam draws crowd to Milford Library
In partnership with the Milford Public Library, the group Milford Speaks Out hosted a presentation by Imam Sami Abdul Zahir on "Understanding Islam: Education for these turbulent times," on Thursday, May 11. About 135 people attended the event to learn more about Islam.
