Program on Islam draws crowd to Milford Library

In partnership with the Milford Public Library, the group Milford Speaks Out hosted a presentation by Imam Sami Abdul Zahir on "Understanding Islam: Education for these turbulent times," on Thursday, May 11. About 135 people attended the event to learn more about Islam.

