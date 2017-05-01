Professor Tells Student to Stop Readi...

Professor Tells Student to Stop Reading Bible

Mark Holden, a 22-year-old history major, tells me he was ordered to leave a lecture hall after his professor objected to him reading the Bible before the start of the class. Holden alleges that Professor Heather Martel ordered him to put away the Good Book around six minutes before a scheduled history class.

Chicago, IL

