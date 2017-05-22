Private Tuition: Nahid slates 'dishonest teachers'
Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid yesterday slammed dishonest teachers depriving students in classrooms to provide private lessons in exchange of money. "Some dishonest people have been there in the teaching profession," he told a programme over the distribution of cheques among retired teachers intending to perform hajj this year.
