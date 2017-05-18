President Trump to address Arab Summi...

President Trump to address Arab Summit in Riyadh

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: RTE.ie

President Trump will address leaders of more than forty Muslim-majority countries at a summit later today that's expected to be dominated by the fight against extremist groups. On the second day of his visit to Saudi Arabia, Mr Trump will attend the Arab Islamic American Summit in Riyadh, and speak about his "hopes of a peaceful vision of Islam".

Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WAS MOHAMMED A RAVING HOMOSEXUAL? evidence .... (Jul '07) 2 min BB Board 114
We're running low on Muslims again. 11 min BB Board 10
3 Muslim Women Planned Knife Massacre in Heart ... 1 hr bnmj 1
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 7 hr Raz 515,482
MOHAMAD a SEX MANIAC his MERCY s TO HAVE SEX! 10 hr MUSLIMsAFRAIDpigs... 2
AWESOME! Ex-MUSLIM DESTROY LEFTIST ISLAM DEFEND... 10 hr MUSLIMsAFRAIDpigs... 1
Pig farmer outsmarts muslims 10 hr MUSLIMsAFRAIDpigs... 14
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,964 • Total comments across all topics: 281,168,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC