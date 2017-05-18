President Trump to address Arab Summit in Riyadh
President Trump will address leaders of more than forty Muslim-majority countries at a summit later today that's expected to be dominated by the fight against extremist groups. On the second day of his visit to Saudi Arabia, Mr Trump will attend the Arab Islamic American Summit in Riyadh, and speak about his "hopes of a peaceful vision of Islam".
Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WAS MOHAMMED A RAVING HOMOSEXUAL? evidence .... (Jul '07)
|2 min
|BB Board
|114
|We're running low on Muslims again.
|11 min
|BB Board
|10
|3 Muslim Women Planned Knife Massacre in Heart ...
|1 hr
|bnmj
|1
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|7 hr
|Raz
|515,482
|MOHAMAD a SEX MANIAC his MERCY s TO HAVE SEX!
|10 hr
|MUSLIMsAFRAIDpigs...
|2
|AWESOME! Ex-MUSLIM DESTROY LEFTIST ISLAM DEFEND...
|10 hr
|MUSLIMsAFRAIDpigs...
|1
|Pig farmer outsmarts muslims
|10 hr
|MUSLIMsAFRAIDpigs...
|14
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC