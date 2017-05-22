Police find Nazi items, explosives du...

Police find Nazi items, explosives during murder probe

There are 3 comments on the WFIE-TV Evansville story from 9 hrs ago, titled Police find Nazi items, explosives during murder probe. In it, WFIE-TV Evansville reports that:

According to police and FBI reports released Monday 18-year-old Devon Arthurs led police to the two bodies inside his Tampa apartment last Friday, saying he killed them after they disrespected his new faith. A fourth roommate, a member of the Florida National Guard, was arrested on charges related to the alleged discovery of bomb-making materials.

Muslims and murder

Regina, Canada

#1 8 hrs ago
Islam can drive you insane.

Turn you into a killer.
Sad

San Francisco, CA

#2 8 hrs ago
The religion with the 72 "virgins" and the "heavens" will be the nail in the coffin of Western civilisation.

:(

Sad

San Francisco, CA

#3 1 hr ago
What I meant to say was the religion with the 72 "virgins" and the "heavens" will be the nail in the coffin of muslim civilisation. It calls for self destruction. Muslims are scumbag p**sies.

:(
Chicago, IL

