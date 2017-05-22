Police find Nazi items, explosives during murder probe
According to police and FBI reports released Monday 18-year-old Devon Arthurs led police to the two bodies inside his Tampa apartment last Friday, saying he killed them after they disrespected his new faith. A fourth roommate, a member of the Florida National Guard, was arrested on charges related to the alleged discovery of bomb-making materials.
Regina, Canada
#1 8 hrs ago
Islam can drive you insane.
Turn you into a killer.
#2 8 hrs ago
The religion with the 72 "virgins" and the "heavens" will be the nail in the coffin of Western civilisation.
:(
#3 1 hr ago
What I meant to say was the religion with the 72 "virgins" and the "heavens" will be the nail in the coffin of muslim civilisation. It calls for self destruction. Muslims are scumbag p**sies.
:(
