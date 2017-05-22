There are on the WFIE-TV Evansville story from 9 hrs ago, titled Police find Nazi items, explosives during murder probe. In it, WFIE-TV Evansville reports that:

According to police and FBI reports released Monday 18-year-old Devon Arthurs led police to the two bodies inside his Tampa apartment last Friday, saying he killed them after they disrespected his new faith. A fourth roommate, a member of the Florida National Guard, was arrested on charges related to the alleged discovery of bomb-making materials.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WFIE-TV Evansville.