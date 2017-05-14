PHOTOS: Mia Ali Baba, Afghanistan's 3...

PHOTOS: Mia Ali Baba, Afghanistan's 300-year-old shrine for curing mental illness

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

In this photograph taken on April 25, 2017, a mentally ill Afghan patient sits chained to a wall at the Mia Ali Baba holy shrine in the village of Samar Khel on the outskirts of Jalalabad. The Mia Ali Baba shrine is thought to cure addicts and the mentally ill 'Inmates' who spend 40 days chained up and confined to a small 'cell'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why is the western world allowing islam to roll... (Jan '11) 16 min Altar boy 10
News Challenging Islam Goes Against Religious Harmon... (Jan '13) 21 min Altar boy 3
News 'Islam propagates peace, compassion and harmony' (Feb '11) 32 min Altar boy 20
Vatican: Pope has immunity in sex abuse trials (Apr '10) 40 min Altar boy 7
The Pope suspected of child abuse (Feb '13) 48 min Altar boy 146
Is Islam demonic possession? 1 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 7
I, faith, sexually molested my mother 1 hr Faith 1
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 2 hr Raz 515,310
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,302 • Total comments across all topics: 281,035,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC