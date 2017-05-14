PHOTOS: Mia Ali Baba, Afghanistan's 300-year-old shrine for curing mental illness

In this photograph taken on April 25, 2017, a mentally ill Afghan patient sits chained to a wall at the Mia Ali Baba holy shrine in the village of Samar Khel on the outskirts of Jalalabad. The Mia Ali Baba shrine is thought to cure addicts and the mentally ill 'Inmates' who spend 40 days chained up and confined to a small 'cell'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.