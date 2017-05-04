There are on the India.com story from 21 hrs ago, titled Pehlu Khan was targeted because he was a Muslim: Ex-CIC16 min ago. In it, India.com reports that:

New Delhi, May 5 Former Chief Information Commissioner Wajahat Habibullah today highlighted the rise of "religious radicalism" in the country and said dairy farmer Pehlu Khan, who was killed by cow vigilantes in Rajasthan, was targeted because he was a Muslim. Speaking at a symposium on 'Religious Persecution of Baha'is in Iran and Belief in the Interfaith Co-existence', Habibullah said that by allowing atrocities on Baha'is, leaders in Iran are giving Islam a bad name.

