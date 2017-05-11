Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia...

Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinner at a time

There are 2 comments on the Inside Bay Area story from 16 hrs ago, titled Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinner at a time.

Palo Alto High School student Yusra Rafeeqi, left, launches a "Dine with a Muslim Family" campaign to dispel misconceptions people might have about Islam and Muslims by encouraging conversations with her family. Rafeeqi and her father, Tariq Rafeeqi, welcomed their first dinner guests, Alex Radelich and Dalton Lemert, on Friday, May 5, 2017.

Faith

Phoenix, AZ

#1 2 hrs ago
Was anyone beheaded?

Judged:

1

Chicago, IL

