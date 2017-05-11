There are on the Inside Bay Area story from 16 hrs ago, titled Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinner at a time. In it, Inside Bay Area reports that:

Palo Alto High School student Yusra Rafeeqi, left, launches a "Dine with a Muslim Family" campaign to dispel misconceptions people might have about Islam and Muslims by encouraging conversations with her family. Rafeeqi and her father, Tariq Rafeeqi, welcomed their first dinner guests, Alex Radelich and Dalton Lemert, on Friday, May 5, 2017.

