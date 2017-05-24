Our public discourse is weakened by one-trick contrarians
Earlier this week, the ABC's Media Watch turned its attention to Mohammad Tawhidi, a self-described "imam of peace" who has built a significant media profile thanks to his strange stances on issues affecting Australian Muslims. Tawhidi's sensational claims - that Muslims are secretly working to establish an Australian caliphate; that the government should listen to Pauline Hanson and ban Muslim immigration ; that halal Easter eggs are an "insult" to Christianity - have been enthusiastically aired by Today Tonight , Sky News' Bolt Report , 2GB's Ben Fordham , the Daily Mail and Seven News , all of whom eagerly promote Tawhidi as a sorely needed example of "commonsense" Islam.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|4 min
|Mrs Sunny
|515,649
|Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for...
|28 min
|Buford
|11
|Trump Calls Jesus 'A Loser' (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|The Muslim curse
|19
|People who turn to Islam find happiness
|1 hr
|The Muslim curse
|23
|Manchester massacre _ who cares?
|1 hr
|J_a_n
|29
|Men Punished With Lashings for Same-Sex Relatio...
|1 hr
|The Muslim cave
|4
|Why Muslims are so gullible
|2 hr
|Satanic victory
|7
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC