Our public discourse is weakened by one-trick contrarians

Earlier this week, the ABC's Media Watch turned its attention to Mohammad Tawhidi, a self-described "imam of peace" who has built a significant media profile thanks to his strange stances on issues affecting Australian Muslims. Tawhidi's sensational claims - that Muslims are secretly working to establish an Australian caliphate; that the government should listen to Pauline Hanson and ban Muslim immigration ; that halal Easter eggs are an "insult" to Christianity - have been enthusiastically aired by Today Tonight , Sky News' Bolt Report , 2GB's Ben Fordham , the Daily Mail and Seven News , all of whom eagerly promote Tawhidi as a sorely needed example of "commonsense" Islam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.