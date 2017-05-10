Organiser apologises, to drop 'Islamik'

Kota Kinabalu: The organiser of Saturday's "Islamik Kaamatan" in Papar has agreed to drop the word "Islamik" in order not to create a wrong impression that the celebration is non-inclusive of others who are non-Muslims. State Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said he managed to get in touch with Nicholas Sylvester, to convey the Ministry's concern over the use of the term "Islamic" in the event.

