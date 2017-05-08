NPR's Kat Chow Makes Islam a Race: 'Muslim Ban'...
Taxpayer-supported National Public Radio is pro-Islam and anti-racism, so it's only natural their "Code Switch" project would compare the Trump executive order restricting immigration for six majority-Muslim countries... with the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, signed by President Chester Arthur. Islam is portrayed as a racial category, and nobody should try to fact-check that "resonance," because the emotions are running high.
