No government or court has right to e...

No government or court has right to effect changes in Shariat

7 hrs ago

No government or court has right to effect changes in Shariat, say top Muslim clerics at Jamaat-e-Islami Hind's concluding program of Muslim Personal Law Campaign New Delhi : India's top Muslim clerics have unequivocally asserted that Shariat is divine and hence no government or court has right to make any changes in it. When Prophet Muhammad had no such right, how Muslims can give that right to any government or court, they asked while speaking at the concluding program of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind's nationwide Muslim Personal Law Awareness Campaign, held at Aiwan-e Ghalib here on Sunday evening.

