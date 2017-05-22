No ban on Islam at SDA College - SDA Church
The Southern Ghana Conference of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church has denied media reports it has placed a temporal ban on Islamic Worship at its college of Education in Koforidua-Asokore in the Eastern region. In a reaction to the story in a statement signed by one Solace Yawa Asafo , it described the story as a fabrication by the reporter aimed at running the relationship of the college and the Muslim community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|THERE was NO MOHAMADAN MUSLIMS in JESUS TIME! (Apr '16)
|6 min
|HomoMOHAMAD
|51
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|22 min
|Raz
|515,566
|why does YOUR god punish non believers? (Apr '07)
|26 min
|Mishianna
|284
|WAS MOHAMMED A RAVING HOMOSEXUAL? evidence .... (Jul '07)
|32 min
|HomoMOHAMAD
|122
|Islamic Republic of Germany
|50 min
|J_a_n
|27
|Manchester massacre _ who cares?
|1 hr
|J Hinckley
|5
|My snatch smells rancid. Help!
|2 hr
|Faith
|6
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC