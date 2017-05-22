No ban on Islam at SDA College - SDA ...

No ban on Islam at SDA College - SDA Church

Read more: GhanaWeb

The Southern Ghana Conference of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church has denied media reports it has placed a temporal ban on Islamic Worship at its college of Education in Koforidua-Asokore in the Eastern region. In a reaction to the story in a statement signed by one Solace Yawa Asafo , it described the story as a fabrication by the reporter aimed at running the relationship of the college and the Muslim community.

