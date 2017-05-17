No Abu in Eastern Visayas: Gen. Farnacio

The commanding general of the 8th Infantry Division of the Philippine Army has denied the presence or sighting of members of the Abu Sayyaf in Eastern Visayas. Major General Raul Farnacio, 8ID commanding general, allayed fears that members of the Abu Sayyaf Group had been sighted in the region.

