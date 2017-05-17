No Abu in Eastern Visayas: Gen. Farnacio
The commanding general of the 8th Infantry Division of the Philippine Army has denied the presence or sighting of members of the Abu Sayyaf in Eastern Visayas. Major General Raul Farnacio, 8ID commanding general, allayed fears that members of the Abu Sayyaf Group had been sighted in the region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|People who turn to Islam find happiness
|2 min
|Rabbeen lies
|4
|THERE was NO MOHAMADAN MUSLIMS in JESUS TIME! (Apr '16)
|4 min
|Rabbeen lies
|39
|why does YOUR god punish non believers? (Apr '07)
|21 min
|More lies from Ra...
|272
|Why Islam is so retarted
|23 min
|More lies from Ra...
|10
|WAS MOHAMMED A RAVING HOMOSEXUAL? evidence .... (Jul '07)
|28 min
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|102
|Simran is a She-man with No CL*Tori*s at all ?!
|50 min
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Ask-about-Islam bike riders to roll into Kelown...
|1 hr
|Faith
|2
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Faith
|515,358
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC