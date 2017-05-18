New Islamic institute prioritizes out...

New Islamic institute prioritizes outreach, education

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

In this May 6, 2011 photo, Imam Hassan Qazwini speaks at the Islamic Center of America in Dearborn, Mich. The Imam has big plans for the new Islamic center he has opened in the suburbs of Detroit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 11 min Faiths Friend 515,532
I'll DELETE your crap till you drop, TROLL 27 min Frank Booth 2
"Jay" is the "Mod" 28 min Frank Booth 4
The lies Muslims call truth. 42 min Faiths Friend 28
Pig farmer outsmarts muslims 1 hr Amp man 15
News CNN show tells stories of Arab, Muslim American... 1 hr America NEEDS m... 4
Persia before the Islamist takeover 1 hr Jay Em 23
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,771 • Total comments across all topics: 281,180,811

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC