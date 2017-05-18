New Islamic institute prioritizes outreach, education

When the Islamic Institute of America bought a Baptist church, the plan initially was to remove the pews - until the mosque's leader objected, in part because he saw keeping the benches as a way of showing Islam's compatibility with its sister faith. "We're sending a message to non-Muslim visitors and friends - particularly our interfaith community and Christians," Iman Hassan Qazwini, one of the top Shiite Muslim leaders in the U.S., said from what's now the institute's lecture hall.

