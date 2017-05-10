National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster Previews Trump's First Trip Abroad as President
National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster said Friday that President Donald Trump's first trip abroad as president will be "truly historic," because "no president has ever visited the homelands and holy sites of the Jewish, Christian, and Muslim faiths all on one trip." The president's trip has three core purposes, according to McMaster.
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|50 min
|Alexander the Mac...
|515,212
|World IQ by country
|6 hr
|Muslims are dummies
|1
|Trump Calls Jesus 'A Loser' (Sep '15)
|8 hr
|Pervert mohammed
|15
|A Muslim cook wanted to stop the hate. So she s...
|8 hr
|Eating with muslims
|1
|Islamic Republic of Germany
|9 hr
|Khan has an IQ of 85
|21
|Islam and IQ
|9 hr
|BB Board
|8
|Islam makes people stupid.
|9 hr
|Islam retards humans
|1
