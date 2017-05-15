Nation of Islam ring, hat fetch high prices, but documents pulled from auction
A diamond-encrusted gold ring worn by Nation of Islam leader Elijah Muhammad sold for $5,250. His signature kofia, or hat, went for But documents from the early years of the religious group, assigned a minimum bid of $250,000, were pulled from the auction last week after their ownership was challenged, the Dallas auction house overseeing the sale said Monday .
