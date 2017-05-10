Muslims will be beaten up and thrown out of the community if they...
There are 1 comment on the India.com story from 11 hrs ago, titled Muslims will be beaten up and thrown out of the community if they.... In it, India.com reports that:
New Delhi: Addressing a media conference at Press Club Kolkata on Tuesday, Shahi Imam of Tipu Sultan Mosque, Maulana Nurur Rehman Barkati threatened Muslim community and said that if any Muslim joined or worked for Bharatiya Janata Party and Hindu outfit Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh , then they will be beaten up and ousted from the community . Leading daily The Indian Express quoted Barkati as saying,"If any Muslim joins or works for RSS and BJP then we will punish them.
#1 1 hr ago
That's right!
No mercy for traitors !
