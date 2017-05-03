Mudslingers will eat dust after 2018: PM04-May-17
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday said that political rivals could not compete with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in the field of serving the nation. "We will once again form government after 2018 general election by defeating those who are indulged in mudslinging and hurling allegations," he said while talking to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman who called on him at the Prime Minister's House.
