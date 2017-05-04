Milford: Talk on Islam set for Thursday

Milford: Talk on Islam set for Thursday

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

On Thursday, May 11, a talk, 'Understanding Islam: Promoting Healing in These Uncertain Times,' will take place at the Milford Public Library, 57 New Haven Ave., at 7 p.m. The lecture by Imam Sami Abdul Aziz , Wesleyan's Muslim Chaplin, is being co-hosted by Milford Speaks Out and the Milford Public Library. Aziz also serves as an Assistant Imam for the Bloomfield Muslim Community Center and is the founder of Common Ground Institute and Services as well as a non-profit Islamic consulting firm with the aim of providing consulting, education, lectures, classes, events in regard to Islam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Monkey to give away. 2 min My sick monkey 3
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 2 min Mishianna 514,695
JESUS said U Satan Allah Lucifer DO NOT TEMPT d... 10 min SATANIC ISLAM 6
News Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan... 32 min Raz 2
News CAIR to Release Report Documenting Sharp Spike ... 48 min Faith 2
News The news media offer slanted coverage of Muslim... 1 hr BB Board 14
News Pehlu Khan was targeted because he was a Muslim... 2 hr Faith 1
Tell us HERE that Islam is finished ! 4 hr Decency_my strong... 46
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,304 • Total comments across all topics: 280,799,450

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC