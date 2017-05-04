Milford: Talk on Islam set for Thursday
On Thursday, May 11, a talk, 'Understanding Islam: Promoting Healing in These Uncertain Times,' will take place at the Milford Public Library, 57 New Haven Ave., at 7 p.m. The lecture by Imam Sami Abdul Aziz , Wesleyan's Muslim Chaplin, is being co-hosted by Milford Speaks Out and the Milford Public Library. Aziz also serves as an Assistant Imam for the Bloomfield Muslim Community Center and is the founder of Common Ground Institute and Services as well as a non-profit Islamic consulting firm with the aim of providing consulting, education, lectures, classes, events in regard to Islam.
