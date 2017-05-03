Mesa Police Won't Cancel 'Islamophobi...

Mesa Police Won't Cancel 'Islamophobic' Training; Is County Attorney Bill Montgomery Involved?

20 hrs ago

John Guandolo, who claims ex-CIA director John Brennan is a secret convert to Islam, has become a fave lecturer for some Arizona law-enforcement agencies. The Mesa Police Department is doubling down on plans to provide space for an "anti-jihadi" training led by John Guandolo, a disgraced former FBI agent known for peddling conspiracy theories about American Muslims .

