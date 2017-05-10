Men and Women Pray Together at Unconventional Mosque
When Rabi'a Keeble converted to Islam more than 10 years ago, praying next to men would have been out of the question. It's long been a tradition of the Muslim faith that men and women pray separately - sometimes in different parts of the same room, sometimes in different rooms or divided by a partition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iran's Khamenei: Islam and Koran should be basi...
|2 hr
|Frogface Kate
|5
|Cleric: Triple talaq is a mockery of Islam
|6 hr
|Faith
|1
|I'm- S-atan- L-earn- A-bout-M-e, ISLAM means SA... (Aug '15)
|6 hr
|Muslims R RAPISTp...
|77
|Want to fight Islamophobia? Talk to a Muslim
|6 hr
|Slut Simran
|5
|MOOSElims Culture s TO RAPE thats Y they MIGRAT...
|6 hr
|Muslims R RAPISTp...
|1
|Which Version of Islam Should Muslims Follow?
|7 hr
|MUSLIMS LovesSEXt...
|33
|Quran "speed of light" miracle debunked (Sep '09)
|7 hr
|YAAAAY
|69
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|7 hr
|J_a_n
|514,894
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC