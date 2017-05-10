Men and Women Pray Together at Unconv...

Men and Women Pray Together at Unconventional Mosque

Read more: Voice of America

When Rabi'a Keeble converted to Islam more than 10 years ago, praying next to men would have been out of the question. It's long been a tradition of the Muslim faith that men and women pray separately - sometimes in different parts of the same room, sometimes in different rooms or divided by a partition.

