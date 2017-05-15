Manor Park man faces jail for deliber...

Manor Park man faces jail for deliberately driving into crowd celebrating Eid in Mile End

A Manor Park man is facing jail for deliberately driving his car into a crowd as they celebrated Eid in Mile End. Akikul Islam, 25, of Stanley Road, left three men with serious injuries after he ploughed his white Range Rover into a group of people during the Eid-al-Fitr event in Frimley Way on July 7 last year.

